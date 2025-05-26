Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Tuesday for Zilhaj moon sighting

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday for sighting Zilhaj moon.

Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. The sighting of moon will determine Eidul Azha date.

The zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet at their respective headquarters for sighting of moon.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimmage. The Muslims in Pakistan are expected to celebrate Eid on June 7, according to a forecast by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

It said the first of Zilhaj - the last month in the Islamic lunar calendar - is likely to be observed on May 29, depending on the official moon sighting.

Eidul Azha is expected to fall on June 6 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).



