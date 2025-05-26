PP-52 by-polls: Nawaz, CM Maryam meet party candidate Hina Arshad

Pakistan Pakistan PP-52 by-polls: Nawaz, CM Maryam meet party candidate Hina Arshad

The by-polls in the PP-52 are scheduled for June 1.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 May 2025 18:20:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Hina Arshad Warraich, the party’s candidate for PP-52 (Sialkot) by-polls.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders offered prayers for the late Arshad Javed Warraich.

Nawaz Sharif praised the late leader, saying, “Arshad Javed Warraich was a loyal member of the PML-N. His services to the party will always be remembered.”

More to read: Nawaz Sharif decides to return to Pakistan immediately

The by-polls in the PP-52 are scheduled for June 1. The seat fell vacant following the demise of the PML-N MPA Arshad Javed Warraich a few weeks ago.

At least 34 candidates have filed 43 nomination papers for the by-election.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has pitched its ticket holder in the 2024 general elections, Faakhar Nashat Ghuman, as its candidate in the by polls.

The PPP candidate Raheel Kamran Cheema is a member of the Punjab Bar Council from Sialkot, as well as the party’s Punjab lawyers’ wing president.

A candidate of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has also submitted multiple nomination papers.

