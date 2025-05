Nawaz Sharif recalls late Arshad Warraich, meets PML-N candidate from PP-52

Punjab CM Maryam also met with Hina Arshad Warraich, party’s candidate

Updated On: Mon, 26 May 2025 17:54:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Hina Arshad Warraich, the party’s candidate from PP-52 (Gujranwala).

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders offered prayers for the late Arshad Javed Warraich.

Nawaz Sharif praised the late leader, saying, “Arshad Javed Warraich was a loyal member of the PML-N. His services to the party will always be remembered.”

