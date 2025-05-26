PM Shehbaz leaves for Iran after concluding Turkiye visit

ISTANBUL (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Iran after concluding his two-day visit to Turkiye.

Turkish Defence Minister Yashar Guler, Deputy Governor Istanbul Ilker Haktankacmaz, President Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye Yousuf Junaid and Consul General Istanbul Nauman Aslam saw him off at Istanbul airport.

The purpose of the prime minister's visit was to express gratitude to the people of Turkiye, and especially to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for their strong support and cooperation during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Earlier, Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was pleased to host Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

In a message shared in Turkish on social media platform X, President Erdoğan stated that during his meeting with the Pakistani PM, several important issues were discussed. He said that the discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation focused on the economy, trade, and security.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen Türkiye–Pakistan relations in all areas.

