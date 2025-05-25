Hafiz Abdul Karim elected emir of Jamiat Ahle Hadith

Pakistan Pakistan Hafiz Abdul Karim elected emir of Jamiat Ahle Hadith

Liaquat Baloch, Deputy emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, congratulated Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 18:54:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Hafiz Abdul Karim has been elected unopposed as the emir of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan.

No candidate contested against Hafiz Abdul Karim, and the election process was overseen by Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, Chairman of the Election Board.

It is noteworthy that Hafiz Abdul Karim was elected to the position of emir following the passing of Professor Sajid Mir.

The former head of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, passed away on May 3 at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, Liaquat Baloch, Deputy emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, congratulated Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim over a phone call on his election as president of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.