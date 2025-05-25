Global silence on Indian state terrorism threatens world peace, warns Pakistan

The lack of response from the global community allowed India to continue its actions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has once again sounded alarm over undeniable and credible evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism, warning that the continued silence of the international community could endanger global peace and stability.

Fresh revelations have once again brought to light India's intelligence-backed terror operations inside Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where covert activities have been underway for over two decades. These acts, backed by the Indian state, highlight a consistent policy of subversion and destabilisation in the region.

Pakistan has long been raising this issue at international forums, presenting documented evidence of Indian interference. In 2009, during bilateral talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Pakistan officially raised concerns over Indian involvement in Balochistan. The following year, Wikileaks confirmed that international observers were aware of India’s covert activities aimed at creating unrest within Pakistan.

In 2015, Pakistan submitted a comprehensive dossier to the United Nations, exposing the role of Indian intelligence agencies in terrorist operations. The arrest of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016 and his subsequent confession further strengthened Pakistan's case. He admitted to orchestrating terrorism, particularly in Balochistan, on behalf of the Indian government.

Further dossiers presented to the United Nations in 2019 and 2023 included detailed testimonies of individuals like Sarfaraz Bangalzai and Gulzar Imam Shambay, who admitted to receiving training and directives from Indian intelligence personnel. These revelations confirmed that such actions were components of a larger state policy.

In a recent press briefing, the ISPR Director General provided additional evidence of Indian military officers being directly involved in terrorist plots on Pakistani soil, further affirming the structured and strategic nature of this aggression.

Defense analysts emphasised that Pakistan had consistently presented this evidence to the world, yet the lack of response from the global community allowed India to continue its actions. They cautioned that this silence was contributing to rising tensions in South Asia and may lead to broader regional or even global consequences.