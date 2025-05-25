India hatches conspiracy against Pakistan, pushes FATF to include Islamabad in grey list again

Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025 11:55:33 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – India has started conspiring to economically weaken Pakistan as Delhi planned to force the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial crime watchdog, to add Islamabad to its "grey list" again, and oppose upcoming World Bank funding to its arch rival.

British News agency Reuters quoted a top Indian government source as saying that Delhi would not miss any opportunity "in opposing Pakistan and the next one is funding by World Bank, and we will raise our protest there too."

Pakistani diplomatic sources and political analysts castigated India for not only initiating a false global propaganda campaign against Pakistan but also making efforts to put Islamabad in the FATF grey list.

Sources say the dossier presented by India to the FATF is based on unfounded allegations, aimed at putting financial pressure on Pakistan and obstructing its economic development. India is alarmed by Pakistan’s economic recovery and progress, they added.

Political observers note that India has strongly opposed the $20 billion development projects approved by the World Bank for Pakistan, further revealing its malicious intentions.

Analysts say India is attempting to deprive Pakistan of financial assistance to halt the development process and create internal instability in the country.

Experts state that India is engaged in international conspiracies against Pakistan in order to maintain its hegemony in the region. All these actions reflect political hostility and a desire to damage Pakistan’s global reputation.

Experts say that India is trying to mislead the world on false pretexts while Islamabd adheres to international laws.

Pakistani authorities have appealed to the international community not to fall for India’s false propaganda and to acknowledge Pakistan’s positive initiatives for promoting peace in the region.

Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, giving it a clean bill of health on terrorist financing and boosting its reputation among lenders.

The FATF's grey list places a country under increased monitoring until it has rectified identified flaws in its financial system.

IMF director Julie Kozack had on May 22 said at a press conference in Washington that Pakistan had met all of its targets and made progress on reforms, leading the board to approve the programme last year.