ISPR releases new anthem honouring Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos victory

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In celebration of a monumental victory in the battle for truth, ISPR has released a powerful new anthem titled "Dharkan Pe Aik Hi Naam".

The song payed rich tribute to the historic success of Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos and honoured the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Echoing themes of love for the homeland, unshakable military confidence, and national unity, the song delivered a clear message: “Har Lamha Tayyar Hum” is not just a slogan—it’s a vow.

With stirring lyrics and visuals, the song symbolizes patriotism, solidarity, and Pakistan’s unwavering defensive resolve.