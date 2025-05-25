ISPR releases new anthem honouring Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos victory
Pakistan
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In celebration of a monumental victory in the battle for truth, ISPR has released a powerful new anthem titled "Dharkan Pe Aik Hi Naam".
The song payed rich tribute to the historic success of Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos and honoured the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Echoing themes of love for the homeland, unshakable military confidence, and national unity, the song delivered a clear message: “Har Lamha Tayyar Hum” is not just a slogan—it’s a vow.
With stirring lyrics and visuals, the song symbolizes patriotism, solidarity, and Pakistan’s unwavering defensive resolve.