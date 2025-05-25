Bad weather affects flight operations in Lahore, Islamabad

Flights were delayed, cancelled, grounded

Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 03:44:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Thunderstorms and heavy rains badly affected PIA and private flights as some of them were cancelled, diverted, delayed and grounded.

A private flight, FJ842, was jolted in thunderstorm, creating panic among passengers, who started reciting Kalima Tayyab. The flight returned to Karachi from Lahore after it met bad weather. It stayed in Karachi for five hours before leaving for Lahore again.

PIA flight 309 flew for Karachi from Islamabad 50 minutes late after the flight operation restored, which was suspended for bad weather.

Two flights were cancelled for Gilgit and Kabul from Islamabad Airport. According to Islamabad Airport sources, flights for Lahore and Quetta were cancelled due to bad weather. A charter plane did not get permission for landing on Islamabad Airport. It was diverted on the directions from control tower.

Torrential rains coupled with thunderstorm hit the capital, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab, claiming 13 lives and injuring 92 people, besides disrupting power supply and uprooting trees and taking down roofs and walls of houses.

