Posters praising Pak armed forces appear in held Kashmir

Pakistan Pakistan Posters praising Pak armed forces appear in held Kashmir

These posters carry pictures of Field Marshal Asim Munir, J-10C fighter jet

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 02:39:27 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - Posters featuring the Pakistani flag, pictures of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and J-10C fighter jet, with slogans praising Pakistan Armed Forces could be seen pasted on walls, poles and pillars in India-occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media, the posters featured the Pakistani flag, pictures of the field marshal, and J-10C fighter jet, which shot down Indian aircrafts, including Rafale jets.

Sources said the posters were pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and other areas. These posters also have captions, which read Pakistan's befitting response to Indian aggression won the hearts of Kashmiris.

The text on posters further states that the fully professional armed forces of Pakistan deserve appreciation, who have exposed Indian military.