Power supply restored after breakdown in Lahore: Lesco

2300 feeders were shut down during rains, storm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lesco Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan has claimed to have restored power supply system which was collapsed after rain and strong wind in the city.

In a statement, the Lesco chief said 2300 feeders were shut down after a breakdown from 500 Kv system, due to thunderstorm and rain.

Thanks God, the Lesco teams working on a war footing restored the system in a short time, the Lesco chief said, adding all power supply system had been fixed and power restored to city areas.

He said a few areas were without power because trees fell on wires, adding he himself supervised the operation. The Lesco chief thanked the power consumers for showing patience during the massive breakdown.

He said all Lesco office will remain open on Sunday (today), adding he himself will monitor the situation. All grids have been put on functional, adding all distribution, GSC and GSO offices will remain open at night.

