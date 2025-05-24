Tarar lauds role of social media during Pak-India standoff

He was talking to media in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has lauded the proactive role of Pakistani social media activists during war with India.

Talking to media in Karachi on Saturday, he praised Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir’s leadership and foresightedness during the operation against India.

He also paid rich tribute to the fighters of the Pakistan Air Force for its achievements and gallantry.

The minister also lauded the exemplary support of Turkiye during the war and termed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an inspiring personality.

Earlier, Tarar said that India wanted to destabilise Balochistan through its proxies and its nefarious designs will never succeed.

The minister said the children of the nation made a great sacrifice in the heartbreaking Khuzdar bus incident.

“No one can defeat the morale of the Pakistani nation,” he said, referring to the determination and high spirits of the children affected in the Khuzdar incident.

He especially mentioned Subedar Saleem who had buried his two daughters whereas his son was seriously injured in Khuzdar bus blast.

“Despite the martyrdom and injuries of his children, Subedar Saleem continued to chant slogans in favour of Pakistan in front of the ambulance,” he remarked.

Tarar said that four children of a person were seriously injured but his morale was high and he said his family was ready to give more sacrifices for the motherland.