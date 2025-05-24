Dar meets delegations designated to present Pakistan's stance across foreign capitals

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met members of high-level delegations in Islamabad on Friday.

The delegations are designated to present Pakistan's stance across foreign capitals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar outlined Pakistan's diplomatic priorities and hoped that the delegations will effectively highlight Pakistan's perspective and promote Pakistan's message of peace abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to send a high-level diplomatic delegations to important world capitals was taken by the government to expose ‘Indian propaganda’ against Pakistan, days after a ceasefire deal was reached between the two countries.

