Mercury to soar up to 43°C in Lahore

Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 11:45:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab, including Lahore, is in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar up to 43°C.

The scorching sun and hot winds have significantly increased the heat intensity across the province, causing discomfort and disruption in daily life. Roads appear to be baking under the sun’s glare, and residents are struggling to cope with the sweltering conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, dusty winds are likely to blow in Lahore during the afternoon, potentially worsening the dry conditions. The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore today was 28°C, while the mercury is expected to rise as high as 43°C. The forecast predicts hot and dry weather for the next 2 to 3 days, with no chances of rainfall.

Due to the extreme heat, daily routines have been affected—foot traffic in markets and streets has decreased noticeably, while demand for cold beverages and water has surged.

Shopkeepers report a significant rise in the sales of soft drinks and ice cream, attributing it to the soaring temperatures.

Health experts have advised the public to stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water and fluids. They recommend covering the head while outdoors and avoiding unnecessary exposure to the sun. Special precautions have been urged for elderly individuals, children, and those with health conditions.

