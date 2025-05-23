People of Jammu and Kashmir continue to face systematic repression: Pak's envoy to UN

He urged Security Council to respond promptly to the recent attacks on hospitals in Gaza

Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 10:58:15 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said on Friday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to face systematic repression and violence under the illegal Indian occupation.

Speaking during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts, Ambassador Iftikhar strongly criticised India's actions in the disputed territory, adding that India is actively attempting to unlawfully alter the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that the Kashmiri people are still awaiting the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. He called for immediate and effective international measures to ensure the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

Ambassador Iftikhar also urged the Security Council to respond promptly to the recent attacks on hospitals in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for global accountability and action.