India won't dare to attack Pakistan again: AJK PM

He stressed the need for keeping a constant guard to counter any potential threat from the enemy.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said India will not dare to attack Pakistan again adding that the nation was united against any external threats.

Addressing the relief cheque distribution ceremony held in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, Anwarul Haq said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the federal government for supporting them in testing times.

Anwarul Haq stressed the need for keeping a constant guard to counter any potential threat from the enemy. The ceasefire offers an opportunity to restore peace in the region, he said.

Referring to the intensifying atrocities against people of Indian-occupied Kashmir following the Phalgam incident, the PM said 3,000 civilians have been subjected to enforced disappearances by the Indian army following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

"Since then the occupation forces have destroyed 60 residential houses", the PM said, adding that scores of women who returned from Azad Kashmir to occupied Kashmir along with their spouses were asked to leave immediately after the Pahalgam attack.

The PM reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

