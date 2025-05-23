Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youngsters in IIOJK

Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 05:05:27 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youngsters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youngsters were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement has asserted that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India, but a longstanding dispute involving the fundamental right to self-determination for nearly 15 million Kashmiris.

