Bilawal Bhutto discusses bilateral ties with US envoy

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 23:33:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – US Ambassador Natalie Baker called on Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardai House in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-US ties. Bilawal praised US President’s role in recent ceasefire efforts, calling it commendable.

He emphasized Pakistan’s desire to further enhance trade relations with the United States and reaffirmed that Pakistan stands with the US in resolving regional conflict.

