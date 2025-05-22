Baton of Field Marshal conferred on COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday conferred the Baton of Field Marshal upon Army Chief General Asim Munir during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif, along with members of the federal cabinet and service chiefs, are present at the ceremony.

The event is also being attended by parliamentarians, foreign diplomats, civil and military officials, as well as the chief ministers and governors of all four provinces.

The governor and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan are also in attendance.

In acknowledgment of his outstanding leadership during Pakistan's recent military engagement with India and the successful conduct of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,” the federal government on Tuesday promoted General Asim Munir to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

During a federal cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government approved the elevation of Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

Conferring Field Marshal on Asim Munir is proud moment: President Zardari

Addressing the ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari said the purpose of today’s event was to pay tribute to the brave sons of the nation.

“The entire nation is proud of its valiant armed forces. Conferring the title of Field Marshal on Syed Asim Munir is a moment of great pride. I am delighted to have approved this honor,” he added.

Asim Munir’s resolve was exemplary: PM Shehbaz

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “We acknowledge the services of our heroes. The enemy was forced to back down due to our strong and effective response. Our military leadership achieved an extraordinary and historic victory against the enemy, shattering their arrogance.”

He added that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s passion and determination were exemplary during a critical time.

“We salute his services for the nation. The role of a Field Marshal is vital for the country’s security and sovereignty,” he added.

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Pakistan also shot down six Indian fighter jets including Rafale aircrafts.

Pakistan had destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

The hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion.

Later, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".