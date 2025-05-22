Rubina Khalid briefs Bilawal on BISP progress

Says programme is a lifeline for millions of families and must be strengthened further.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House.

She gave a detailed briefing on the latest progress of BISP.

Khalid said that under Benazir Hunarmand Programme, the government aims to open the door to more job opportunities for the youth of the country.

She highlighted that new banking model had been introduced to make the cash transfers process more transparent and hassle free.

Bilawal praised BISP as a revolutionary initiative that continues to win praise around the world.

He said the programme was a lifeline for millions of families and must be strengthen further.

Both leaders were agreed to keep up the good work and expand the programme’s reach to uplift the underprivileged and help them get back on their feet.