Bilawal meets BISP chief at Zardari House

Nadeem Afzal Chan also met with the PPP leadership to discuss political affairs

Wed, 04 Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Rubina Khalid.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting in which the BISP chief gave a detailed briefing about the steps to provide relief to the deserving masses.

Later, the member of PPP’s Coordination Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan also met the PPP leadership to discuss political affairs of the country.

Chan briefed the PPP leadership over the consultation process with PML-N.

