Pakistan avenges 1971 war, India will think 100 times before attacking again: PM Shehbaz

Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 17:19:33 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that Pakistan has avenged the 1971 war, and the Modi government will now think a hundred times before launching another attack.

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute financial aid among the families of those martyred in Indian aggression in Azad Kashmir, PM Shehbaz said that a war had broken out a few days ago which could have taken a dangerously serious turn at any moment, with potentially devastating consequences.

He said India used the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to level baseless accusations against Pakistan. However, Pakistan firmly conveyed to the world that India’s claims were false. Despite the unfortunate nature of the Pahalgam incident and Pakistan’s offer for an international investigation, India chose to attack.

The prime minister said Pakistan made it clear that the Pahalgam event was part of an Indian conspiracy. In the face of Indian aggression, 33 people were martyred in Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country. Exercising its right to self-defense, Pakistan shot down six Indian fighter jets.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces gave a crushing response to Indian aggression. Instead of targeting civilian areas, the military focused on Indian aircraft, reminding India of its limits. Now, the Modi government will have to think long and hard before attempting any further aggression, he added.

PM Shehabz revealed that it was decided to deliver a strong response on the morning of May 10. Before launching the counterattack, he had a conversation with the army chief, whose voice was filled with confidence and resolve.

He said, “It was decided that India would receive such a blow it would never forget. Pakistan’s response removed doubts from many countries. This may have been the shortest war in history.”

He added that the army chief led from the front and that Pakistan disproved the myth of Indian superiority in conventional warfare. “India has learned a lesson it will never forget,” he said.

Concluding his address, PM Shehbaz said India was forced to back down after Pakistan’s response. “It’s time for Pakistan to move forward with unity and strength,” he stated, adding that the entire nation stood firmly behind its armed forces, and their prayers brought about this great victory. He credited Allah’s blessings and the leadership of the army chief for the remarkable success.