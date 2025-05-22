KP's solar housing project stalls amid bureaucratic red tape

Pakistan Pakistan KP's solar housing project stalls amid bureaucratic red tape

The project to solarize homes was approved for the fiscal year 2023–24

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 15:07:10 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) -The solar energy initiative aimed at powering 130,000 households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles and procedural delays.

According to the Department of Energy, the project to solarize homes was approved for the fiscal year 2023–24, with over Rs 10 billion allocated in the 2024–25 budget for its execution.

Under the PC-I plan prepared by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), 65,000 households were identified through local MPAs. The finalised PC-I was submitted to the Planning and Development Department four months ago for final approval.

However, the Planning Department took over four months citing the need to address various objections. After this delay, the plan was finally presented to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for funding approval.

Now, the PDWP has raised additional objections and referred the project to a special committee, delaying the initiative for another 90 days.

As a result, a vital project aimed at providing clean and sustainable energy to thousands of households in KP remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo, with no clear timeline for implementation.