In tit-for-tat, Pakistan declares Indian High Commission official persona non grata

He directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In tit-for-tat, Pakistan has declared Indian High Commission official persona non grata and asked him to leave Pakistan within 24 hours.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the official’s activities were inconsistent with his diplomatic status. The official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Persona non grata is a term used when a foreign diplomat is no longer welcome in the host country.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the Indian diplomat was involved in suspicious activities and was instructed to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Chargé d’Affaires of Indian High Commission was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and informed him about the decision, Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said no Indian diplomat or official should be involved in suspicious activities.

Earlier, India has declared another Pakistani diplomat as persona non grata and ordered the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and issued a demarche.

India claimed that the diplomat was declared persona non grata for involvement in activities incompatible with official diplomatic duties.

India stated in its stance that Pakistani diplomats or officials in India must not misuse their privileges and status in any manner.