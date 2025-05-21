Punjab Assembly passes 13 bills in key session amid absence of opposition members

Due to the absence of the opposition, all their proposed amendment were thrown out

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Assembly has witnessed an important day as 13 draft bills were passed with a majority vote in Wednesday's session.

Among the approved bills were the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025 (Bill No.25), Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2025 (Bill No 43 ), Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025 (Bill No 45), and The Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Other bills that got the green light included the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (Amendment)Bill 2025, Companies Profit (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill 2025, Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2025, Provincial Employees Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Fertilizer Control Bill 2025, Police Order (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025.

All bills were tabled by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur Rehman. Due to the absence of the opposition, all their proposed amendment were thrown out.