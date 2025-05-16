National Assembly passes key bills despite PTI's protest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly on Friday passed several important bills, including the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024, despite strong opposition from the PTI.

The bills sailed through the House with a majority vote.

Key legislation included amendments to the Pakistan Citizenship Act, the Extradition of Offenders Bill, the Anti-Dumping Duties Bill 2025, and the Trade Organizations Amendment Bill, tabled by Musa Gilani.

A bill to ban child marriage, introduced by PPP’s Sharmila Faruqi, was also passed.

The House also approved the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Amendment Bill, with changes to clauses 3, 4 and 6.

Moreover, a resolution by PML-N’s MNA Nosheen Iftikhar to raise the CSS exam age limit from 30 to 35 years was passed.

The session was adjourned till Monday evening.

Despite PTI’s efforts to block the bills, the government pushed them through without much trouble.

