BLA orchestrated violent activities across Balochistan

Over 83,000 lives lost in country’s two-decade-long war against terrorism

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 19:13:29 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The tragic attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on 21st May 2025 — which claimed the lives of three children and two adults, leaving several others injured — once again drawn attention to the enduring threat posed by Baloch insurgent groups allegedly backed by India.

Initial investigations suggest the attack was orchestrated by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant outfit that has previously been linked to violent activities across the province.

Officials claim the Khuzdar tragedy follows India’s strategic failures during Operation Sindoor — a reference to recent tensions between the two countries.

Since 2015, more than 18 attacks attributed to the BLA have primarily targeted civilians. Security experts allege that these actions have been carried out with external financial and logistical support. Arrested militants have reportedly confessed to receiving training and directives from India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

Concerns have also been raised over the role of Indian media in providing space to extremist narratives. Outlets such as Zee News and WION have previously aired interviews with BLA leadership — a move Pakistani officials argue emboldens militant propaganda.

The recurring pattern of attacks in Gwadar, Dasht, and now Khuzdar — all strategic areas in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — signals, in Islamabad’s view, a concerted attempt to undermine Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

The case of Kulbhushan Yadhav, a former Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and terrorism, has often been cited by Pakistani authorities as evidence of a deeper covert network operating through local proxies.

Pakistan’s security apparatus has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the victims of Khuzdar and dismantling what it calls an “imported infrastructure of terror.” With over 83,000 lives lost in the country’s two-decade-long war against terrorism, officials assert that every attack will be met with a resolute response.

“The nation will not forget its martyrs,” read a statement from the Ministry of Interior. “Every facilitator and foreign link involved in this heinous act will be held accountable under the law.”

