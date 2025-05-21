Cowardly attack on children will not go unanswered, vows CM Bugti

Bugti claimed that India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had been plotting such attacks

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, vowing that the perpetrators would be avenged and that the blood of innocent children will not be spilled in vain.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, CM Bugti revealed that the tragic attack occurred early in the morning when a school bus carrying 47 children was targeted near Zero Point in Khuzdar. Four children were martyred in the cowardly act of terrorism.

Bugti claimed that India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had been plotting such attacks, though the targeting of schoolchildren was beyond expectations.

He said this attack was a part of India's efforts to conceal its military failures by supporting terrorist groups like the BLA and BLF that every now and then targeted civilian populations.

The Chief Minister declared that no true Baloch would ever harm Punjabis or fellow Pakistanis. “Terrorists have martyred Pakistanis, and now they have targeted children. We will take revenge and send these cowardly attackers straight to hell,” he stated resolutely.

He further stressed that terrorists have no ethnicity or tribal identity, they are simply enemies of humanity. “The sacred blood of these innocent children will not be wasted. These terrorists will be made an example,” Bugti affirmed.