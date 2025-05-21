ATC summons defence lawyers for cross-examination in May 9 case

A police officer gave his testimony against PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Mehmood ur Rasheed

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 11:32:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has summoned the defence lawyers of the accused for cross-examination of witness statements in the May 9 riots cases.

During the hearing, a police officer who was present at the scene during the arson incidents gave his testimony against prominent PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed. Another officer also recorded his statement in the case related to the torching of a container near Kalma Chowk.

According to the witness, on the night of May 11, a crowd of around 150 to 200 people gathered at Kalma Chowk under the leadership of Hammad Azhar, Mehmood ur Rasheed, and Aslam Iqbal. He stated that upon receiving a wireless call, he along with other officers reached the scene.

The witness claimed the PTI leaders incited the crowd, which then set a container and a traffic warden’s cabin on fire and raised anti-state slogans. He further testified that when police tried to disperse the mob, they were met with intense stone-pelting. He personally witnessed 10 to 15 individuals throwing petrol bombs at the container.

The officer said that police managed to arrest 10 individuals on the spot who were later interrogated. On October 24, 10 of the suspects were identified during an official identification parade.

Following the testimony, the ATC summoned the defence lawyers to cross-examine the witnesses at the next hearing.