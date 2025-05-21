12 bogies of Shalimar Express derail near Faisalabad

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 07:10:54 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least 12 bogies and engine of Shalimar Express, coming to Lahore from Karachi, derailed near Faisalabad after hitting a trailer in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Darul Ehsan area near Faisalabad where the train collided with a trailer at a railway crossing due to which three bogies of the train derailed.

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation. Rescue sources informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, five persons sustained minor injuries.

According to railway officials, railway track will be cleared in five to six hours after which the train service will resume.

