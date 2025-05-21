China assures Pakistan support in safeguarding sovereignty

Both sides exchanged views on evolving situation in the South Asian region

BEIJING (Web Desk/Reuters) – China has assured "full support to Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, the assurance was given by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, after four days of fighting, the worst in nearly three decades.

China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, Wang Yi said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, held in-depth consultations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and hailed all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, a Deputy Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest and expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.

Moreover, both sides exchanged views on the current situation in South Asia, Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0.

Apart from maintaining close communication, the two countries agreed to more cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, industrialization, and other sectors, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.