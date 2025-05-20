Noor Mukadam murder case: Supreme Court upholds death sentence of convict Zahir Jaffar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence handed down to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Hashim Kakar announced the brief judgment, upholding the death sentence of convict Jaffer. He stated that the court upholds the trial court’s verdict regarding the sections related to rape and converted the 25-year term to life imprisonment.

Earlier, Advocate Salman Safdar completed arguments against the conviction of his client Jaffer.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at convict Zahir’s residence in July 2021. The death sentence, handed down by the trial court, was upheld by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had also turned his jail term over rape charges into a second death penalty.

Noor was murdered in cold blood as investigations revealed that she was tortured before being beheaded.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar and including includes Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Ali Baqar Najafi is hearing the appeals of Jaffer and his accomplices.

Earlier, convict Jaffer's lawyer Safdar submitted that the entire prosecution case was based on CCTV footage and the DVR. The evidence against the appellant must be beyond reasonable doubt.

He stated that the court cannot go beyond the footage presented as evidence. He argued that an attempt was made in the Islamabad High Court to play the footage which failed. However, the video was played from a USB provided by the lawyer.

Later, the lawyer representing Jaffer’s accomplices watchman and gardener began arguments. He submitted that both were sentenced to 10 years in prison. The allegation against them is that they prevented the victim from leaving the house.

Justice Najafi remarked that had the convicts not stopped the victim, the situation might have been different. To this, the lawyer responded that both the accomplices committed no other crime.

Justice Kakar remarked: “Why was there a need to do more than what their job required?”

As Advocate Shah Khawar, representing Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam who is a retired diplomat, began his arguments after Safdar wound up his arguments, the bench announced that the proceedings would resume in the afternoon.