M-12 Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project delayed, cost surges by 264%

Originally estimated at Rs. 22.5 b, the project's revised cost has now ballooned to nearly Rs. 82 b

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 08:10:25 PKT

LAHORE (Hassan Raza) – The M-12 Sialkot to Kharian Motorway project has witnessed significant delays and an alarming increase in costs, according to credible sources.

Originally estimated at Rs. 22.5 billion, the project's revised cost has now ballooned to nearly Rs. 82 billion, reflecting a 264% increase. The project remained confined to official files for four years, significantly contributing to the escalation in expenses.

Sources revealed that the original plan included a four-lane motorway, but later revisions expanded it to six lanes, increasing the financial burden. Delays in hydraulic model studies for the bridge over the River Chenab, and slow land acquisition also contributed to the cost hike.

Official documents further disclose that the project scope was altered after four years of inactivity. While the initial cost in 2021 was set at Rs. 22.5 billion, it was revised to Rs. 61.5 billion by 2024 for four lanes. The expansion to six lanes in the same year pushed the cost to Rs. 71 billion, and a further revision brought the final estimate to Rs. 81.97 billion.

The relevant forum has now instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to urgently submit a revised PC-1 for the project