One killed in road accident in Pasrur

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in road accident in Pasrur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.

PASRUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle in Pasrur, a city in Sialkot district of Punjab province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the occurred at the Chawinda-Badana Road near Janey Wali village near Pasrur where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing its rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.

