Fazl pays rich tribute to armed forces for giving befitting reply to Indian aggression

He said that nation stood united in defending geographical boundaries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the entire nation stands united in defending Pakistan’s geographical boundaries.

Taking the floor in the National Assembly on Monday, he paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for delivering a befitting response to Indian aggression.

He noted that India had targeted civilian populations and religious sites, including mosques. In contrast, Pakistan responded with utmost precision and restraint, targeting only the locations from which attacks were launched against the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also praised China’s support during this military standoff with India and emphasized the need to further strengthen Pakistan’s friendship with China.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office rejected the Indian media’s claim that Pakistan employed the Shaheen missile during operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’.

Responding to Indian media's baseless claims regarding use of Shaheen missile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that these claims originated following the release of a video by the Indian Army's official Twitter handle, purportedly showing the use of Pakistan's Shaheen missile.

He said that upon realizing that the claim was unsubstantiated, the Indian Army immediately deleted the misleading video.

However, the sections of Indian media had already amplified the false narrative without verification.

The Pakistan’s armed forces employed precision-guided, long-range Fatah series missiles -F1 and F2 - as well as advanced munitions.