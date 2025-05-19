Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt announces public holiday on May 28

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998

Mon, 19 May 2025 20:39:03 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to the Sindh government, all provincial offices, including local councils and other government departments, will remain closed on May 28.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has also declared a public holiday on May 28, with the Chief Market Operations Officer issuing the official notification.

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, in the Chagai region of Balochistan, in response to India's nuclear tests.

Following these tests 27 years ago, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh in the world. This historic day is commemorated across the country as "Youm-e-Takbeer."

