Shibli Faraz criticises govt for excluding opposition from peace delegation

Pakistan Pakistan Shibli Faraz criticises govt for excluding opposition from peace delegation

He said the biggest opposition party of this house has been sidelined

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 19:44:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz criticised the government after it ‘sidelined’ the Opposition members from the recently-formulated committee to present Pakistan case.

During the Senate session, Shibli Faraz appreciated the government’s move to send the foreign delegation abroad. But, he complained, no opposition member had been included in it.

He said the biggest opposition party of this house has been sidelined which showed the narrow mindset of the government. He said the opposition was sidelined on the matter of national interests.

On the contrary, he said, India’s government has added the name of Congress’ leaders in its recently-formulated committee.

Faraz added after the attacks by India on the Pakistani soil, the whole nation became united which was a good sign.