PM Shehbaz in Karachi to pay tribute to Pakistan Navy

Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the officers and sailors of the Pakistan Navy

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached provincial capital of Sindh on a day’s visit to pay tribute Pakistan Navy for its role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other high ranking officials.

He is scheduled to meet with officers and sailors who stood like an iron wall against the enemy during its aggression through the seas. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will welcome the premier.

Later, he will hold meetings with the political leadership in Karachi, during which consultations will take place with stakeholders on the upcoming budget, development projects, and revenue matters.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the prime minister.