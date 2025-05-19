Peace restored in Kurram due to KP CM's efforts: Barrister Saif

Saif said that the area had been cleared of bunkers and weapons

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif, said on Monday that peace had been restored in the Kurram district due to the efforts of Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his statement, Saif said that the area had been cleared of bunkers and weapons. A total of approximately 979 bunkers belonging to both parties have been destroyed, and 86 villages have been disarmed, with weapons and ammunition taken into government custody. The main cause of tension between the parties was the presence of bunkers and arms.

He further mentioned that during the conflict, the CM allocated his helicopter for relief activities. Through 338 helicopter flights, 29,140 kilograms of medicines were delivered to the affected areas, and 9,290 individuals, including patients, were safely relocated to Peshawar and other regions. Development work in the area is now progressing rapidly.

The PTI leader added that Rs. 100 million has been approved for the repair of the Tall-Parachinar Road, and a road expansion project worth Rs. 9.6 billion is currently underway. Out of the Rs. 728 million allocated for the renovation and beautification of markets, over Rs. 300 million has already been spent.

