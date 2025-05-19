Pakistanis hold rally in Brussels to support Pak army, condemn Indian aggression

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistanis hold rally in Brussels to support Pak army, condemn Indian aggression

They chanted slogans ‘Long live Pakistan, Long live Pakistan Armed Forces’

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 07:11:08 PKT

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) - Pakistani and Kashmiri communities on Sunday took out a peaceful rally in Brussels to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemn Indian provocations and aggression.

They staged the rally in front of the European Parliament. The participants of demonstration expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and protested India's aggression and violation of international laws.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris from different cities participated in the rally and chanted slogans ‘Long live Pakistan, Long live the Pakistan Armed Forces.’

Addressing the rally, Chairman, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal and community leader Mehr Safdar Ali said, “Pakistan is a peaceful country. It always supports peace, but our silence should not be taken as our weakness.”

They paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for their effective and befitting reply to the enemy and successful operations.

They said 250 million Pakistanis stand with their army and ready to give sacrifice for their country.

