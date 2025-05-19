Majority political parties in Pakistan don't maintain their websites: FAFEN

JI praised for maintaining the most comprehensive website

Published On: Mon, 19 May 2025 03:10:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A recent report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has revealed that most of political parties in Pakistan have not maintained their websites as only 58 out of 166 registered political parties maintain fully or partially active websites.

The report says only 35 per cent of political parties have any form of online platform, raising serious concerns about transparency and accessibility of information, adding even among the 20 parties represented in parliament, only 14 operate functional websites.

FAFEN noted that most political parties are falling short of constitutional obligations of giving people information about their organiaational issues online. Only 40 parties have published lists of their central office-bearers, and just six have given information about their executive committees.

The report said financial transparency is particularly poor, with only one party publishing its financial statements.

None of the active websites provides insight into candidate selection processes or the structure of general councils, further weakening internal democratic practices, it said.

FAFEN commended Jamaat-e-Islami for maintaining the most comprehensive website, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) website is accessible only through a VPN.

