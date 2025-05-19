Four killed, 10 injured in Qila Abdullah explosion

Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the blast

QILA ABDULLAH (Dunya News) — A powerful explosion rocked Qila Abdullah in Balochistan, killing four and injuring 10 persons, Qila Abdullah DC said here on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the blast occurred near Jabbar Market in Gulistan Bazaar, causing significant damage and collapsing several shops in the vicinity.

Preliminary reports suggest the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated operations, while the injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Levies sources further stated that law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. Evidence collection is underway at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the blast.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the blast, which claimed innocent lives.

In his message, the CM expressed condolences with the bereaved families and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said war on terrorism will continue till the elimination of the enemies of the country and its people.

He pledged to track down those involved in the blast at the earliest, issuing directives to hospitals to ensure timely and quality treatment to the injured.