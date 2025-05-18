Five injured in Qila Abdullah explosion

Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 22:55:24 PKT

QILA ABDULLAH (Dunya News) — A powerful explosion rocked Qila Abdullah in Balochistan, injuring five people, according to Levies sources. The blast occurred near Jabbar Market in Gulistan Bazaar, causing significant damage and collapsing several shops in the vicinity.

Preliminary reports suggest the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated operations, while the injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Levies sources further stated that law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. Evidence collection is underway at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the blast.

