FM Dar to embark on three-day China visit tomorrow

Dar is undertaking this visit on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake a three-day official visit to China from Monday.

Ishaq Dar is undertaking this visit on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, he will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

It also underscores the two countries' shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

