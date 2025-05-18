Pakistan outshines enemy on diplomatic front: Atta Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan outshines enemy on diplomatic front: Atta Tarar

He says the nation stood united, and even in the scorching heat, people showed deep patriotism.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 18:19:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said Pakistan not only stood its ground militarily but also defeated the enemy on the diplomatic front.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Tarar praised the armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for giving a “crushing response” to India.

He said the nation stood united, and even in the scorching heat, people showed patriotism.

He claimed six Indian jets were shot down by Pakistani forces, sending shockwaves across India. “We paid them back for 1971,” Tarar said.

Tarar thanked the media for backing the military and said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts also bore fruit, with friendly countries like the US, Saudi Arabia Turkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan lending a hand.

Raed also: Ceasefire between Pakistan, India a diplomatic win: Atta Tarar

He vowed to carry the momentum into economic development, adding, the enemy took peace as weakness, but now the tables have turned.”

