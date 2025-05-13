Ceasefire between Pakistan, India a diplomatic win: Atta Tarar

Reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism and praised the military’s operation

Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 17:18:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India is the result of behind-the scenes diplomatic efforts by several countries.

Speaking to Sky News, Tarar thanked US President Donald Trump for playing a key role and appreciated the efforts of China, Saudi Arabia, UAE Turkiye, and Qatar.

He stressed that Pakistan targeted Indian military sites in self-defence and that India could no longer afford to escalate tension.

“This ceasefire is not a sign of weakness but a smart move,” he added.

Tarar also said Trump‘s recent tweet expressed a clear desire to resolve the Kashmir issue.

On the Pahalgam incident, Tarar noted that India had failed to provide any proof in Kashmir. India’s security lapse is clear as the daylight,” he said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism and praised the military’s ongoing operation along western borders.



