Pakistan's future is bright and secure: ISPR DG

He was having a special interaction with students of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan is a cradle of peace.

He was having a special interaction with students and teachers of schools and colleges of Islamabad on Saturday.

The ISPR DG said that the solidarity shown by youth for the armed forces testifies that Pakistan's future is bright and secure.

He cautioned the youth against the evil intentions of the enemy and urged them to remain united.

The ISPR DG said that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are bound together in an invincible bond, and youth of the country is its solid wall-the ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’.

“We’ll eliminate the menace of terrorism with the same unity and spirit,” he said.

Earlier, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry applauded the peace efforts of Iran amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The DG was giving interview to IRNA, an Iranian outlet, in which he talked broadly about the overall security in the region.

Iran offered to mediate between India and Pakistan after the arch-rivals descended into a military conflict. The situation took a turn for the worse when India launched unprovoked attacks on the Pakistani soil.

The DG said, “We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions.”