Global award: Let's give ASP Anum Khan a big hand

Anum Khan is credited with resolving high-profile murder investigations

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Anum Sher Khan, a police officer at the Sargodha city police station, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Criminal Investigation’ award at the 2025 World Police Summit Awards in Dubai.

The summit recognises her exceptional investigative work and professional leadership. ASP Khan got the award at a ceremony hosted by the Dubai police.

Reports say Anum Khan is credited with resolving high-profile murder investigations. She supervised the investigation into the tragic death of 12-year-old domestic help Ayesha Bibi. A Sargodha police team arrested the suspects within three days.

She also led the swift arrest of suspects involved in the murder of Mohsin, a young man.

The World Police Summit is one of the most prominent global platforms for recognising excellence in policing.

Anum Khan was chosen from among more than 900 submissions from around the world, highlighting the significance of her contribution.

“It is a proud moment for Pakistan and the Punjab Police. I am honoured to represent my country and show that we are capable of not just maintaining law and order but of achieving international standards of policing. This award is a tribute to my entire team and the values we uphold,” an elated Anum Khan said.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has felicitated the ASP and wished her well in future endeavours.

In a separate category, DPO Kasur Mohammad Esa Khan was honoured with the “Best Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Policing Award”.

SSP RIFFAT BUKHARI’S HONOUR

Back in April 2024, Punjab police woman officer SSP Riffat Bukhari made the country proud on the global stage.

The International Association of Women Police (IAWP) selected SSP Riffat Bukhari for ‘Excellence in Performance Award’.

SSP Riffat Bukhari served in the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

She was selected for this award for women protection, arrest of criminals with the assistance of artificial intelligence, intelligent traffic management system, and development of road safety mechanisms.

She was presented the award in September during the 61st annual IAWP conference held in Chicago, USA.

It is a prestigious honour given annually to a lady police officer worldwide for exceptional service to their community.