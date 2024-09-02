Punjab Police woman officer SSP Riffat Bukhari gets global award

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab Police woman officer SSP Riffat Bukhari gets global award

She has been acknowledged for community services

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Police woman officer SSP Riffat Bukhari conferred with the Excellence in Performance Award by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) for recognition of her services.



The award was presented during the 61st annual IAWP conference held in Chicago, USA, it is a prestigious honor given annually to one female police officer worldwide for exceptional service to their community.



SSP Bukhari currently serves at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).



She has been acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to women’s safety, artificial intelligence, road safety mechanisms and intelligent traffic management.



