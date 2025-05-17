ATC rejects Aleema Khan's plea for exemption from appearance, foreign travel

ATC rejected both the exemption from attendance and the request to leave the country

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has dismissed a request by Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking exemption from court appearances and permission to travel abroad.

The court announced its reserved verdict on her plea, rejecting both the exemption from attendance and the request to leave the country.

Aleema Khan had filed the petition just a few days earlier, requesting relief from personal court appearances and seeking approval for international travel.

Earlier, the Lahore ATC extended interim bails for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in October 5 vandalism cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing on bail petitions. Aleema Khan did not appear in the court, while her legal counsel filed a request for one-day exemption on her behalf.

After reviewing the pleas, the ATC extended interim bails till May 30.